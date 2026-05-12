iOS 26.5 RC 2 New Features: List of Eligible iPhone Models and Expected Rollout

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Apple has released the second Release Candidate build of iOS 26.5 for eligible iPhones, signalling that the public rollout of the software update is likely close. The update is currently available to developers and public beta testers.

Release Candidate builds are typically considered final versions before a wider release. However, Apple occasionally pushes a second RC build if bugs or performance issues are discovered during final testing. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Price, Features and Specifications.

iOS 26.5 New Features: Focus on Stability Ahead of Public Rollout

The new RC 2 build does not introduce major visual changes or additional features compared to the first Release Candidate. Instead, the update appears focused on improving system stability and refining the user experience before the stable version becomes widely available.

Despite the limited changes in RC 2 itself, iOS 26.5 is still expected to deliver several notable additions, including encrypted RCS messaging, updates to Apple Maps and new Pride Edition wallpapers. iPhone Fold Effect? Apple Reportedly Triggers Design War as Samsung and Huawei Pivot to Widescreen Foldables Amid Battery Concerns.

iOS 26.5 RC 2 New Features: Eligible iPhone Models

The iOS 26.5 update will support a wide range of iPhone models, including:

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Apple is expected to announce the official stable rollout date for iOS 26.5 in the coming days.

RCS Messages Could Gain End-to-End Encryption

One of the biggest expected additions in iOS 26.5 is end-to-end encryption for RCS messages exchanged between supported iPhones and Android devices.

Apple had previously tested the feature during the iOS 26.4 beta cycle before removing it from the stable release. The company now appears ready to reintroduce the functionality.

The feature is designed to keep messages protected while in transit, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can read the content. The encryption system would function similarly to messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal. However, support may initially depend on carrier compatibility and regional rollout timelines.

Apple Maps May Add Suggested Places and Ads

The update is also expected to introduce a new “Suggested Places” section within Apple Maps. The feature could recommend nearby locations based on trends, recent searches and user activity. Reports also suggest Apple may begin introducing sponsored listings within Maps search results and recommendation sections.

Businesses in the United States and Canada may reportedly be able to promote listings that appear at the top of search results or within Suggested Places. According to reports, the ads will be clearly labelled and designed with privacy protections that prevent user location data and ad interactions from being directly tied to Apple accounts.

New Pride Wallpapers Included

iOS 26.5 is also expected to include new Pride Edition wallpapers for supported iPhones. Apple said the wallpapers will feature dynamic colour effects and multiple customisation options, allowing users to choose from different colour combinations and themes.

Siri and Apple Intelligence Upgrades Delayed

While speculation has continued around major updates to Siri and Apple Intelligence features, those changes are not expected to arrive with iOS 26.5. Apple is widely expected to reserve its larger AI-related announcements for WWDC 2026, scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 12.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).