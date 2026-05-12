Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Supply Reduction From May 15 Amid Falling Lake Levels and Weak Monsoon Concerns

Mumbai, May 12: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent water cut across Mumbai from May 15 onwards, a press release stated. According to the BMC PRO, the municipal body issued an advisory for discretionary use of water on Monday, stating that the water level in supply lakes is quite low. The authorities appealed to the citizens of Mumbai not to panic and advised judicious use of water.

"This decision has been taken in accordance with the directives of the Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra, and in light of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast regarding a potentially weaker monsoon next year, influenced by the anticipated El Nino and IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) phenomena. There is absolutely no reason for the citizens of Mumbai to panic. However, on behalf of the BMC administration, a humble appeal is being made to all citizens to use water judiciously and sparingly," BMC said in the release. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut in City and Surrounding Areas Starting May 15; Citizens Urged To Use Water Sparingly.

Providing the statistics, the BMC stated that a combined total of 340,399 Million Liters of water is currently available across the reservoirs supplying Mumbai as of Monday. Compared to the annual requirement of 1,447,363 Million Liters, the currently available usable water stock stands at only 23.52 per cent. The Municipal Administration is monitoring the water levels with extreme vigilance, and water supply is being distributed daily in a planned and systematic manner.

According to the press release, Mumbai will receive an additional water supply of 147,092 Million Liters from the maintenance reserve of the Bhatsa Dam, and another 90,000 Million Liters from the maintenance reserve of the Upper Vaitarna Dam. The 10 per cent water cut comes as a "precautionary measure." This 10 per cent water cut will also apply to the water supplied by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to the Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations, as well as to other villages, effective Friday, May 15. This water cut will remain in force until satisfactory rainfall occurs and the usable water levels in the reservoirs show improvement, BMC stated. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut Starting May 5; Check List of Affected Areas.

Earlier, the municipal body had announced a planned 30-hour water supply shutdown across several parts of the city between May 5 and May 6, to facilitate critical water tunnel connection and related maintenance works under its Water Supply Project.

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