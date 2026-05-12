Fact Check: ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva in ‘The Immortals of Meluha’ Trilogy?

Viral reports claiming that actor Ranveer Singh is set to bring Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha to the big screen have taken the internet by storm. The news suggested that Singh would take on the legendary role of Lord Shiva in a massive three-part cinematic universe, leading to widespread speculation among fans of the bestselling book series. Is ‘Dhurandhar 3’ Coming? Producer Jyoti Deshpande Teases ‘Surprise’ for Ranveer Singh Franchise This Year.

Ranveer Singh to Play Lord Shiva?

The speculation originated from a report by Pinkvilla, which claimed that the project was officially moving forward with Ranveer Singh at the helm. The report detailed a specific timeline and vision for the franchise, quoting a source who stated:

“Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe, and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028.”

‘The Immortals of Meluha’ Author Amish Tripathi Denies the News

Despite the specific details regarding development and a 2028 production start date, author Amish Tripathi has officially debunked the rumours. Speaking to Variety India, the creator of the Shiva Trilogy clarified that the rights to the books have not been sold or signed over to any production house or actor at this stage.

Tripathi addressed the reports directly to ensure fans received accurate information regarding the status of his intellectual property.

“The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet," Tripathi told Variety India. "Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

While Tripathi acknowledged his respect for Singh’s talent, his statement confirms that the Meluha adaptation is not currently in development with the actor. As of now, the rights remain with the author, and any reports of a finalised deal or a confirmed cast are premature. ‘Dhurandhar’ Duo Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar To Reunite for New Film? Here’s When Filming Begins.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Films

Regardless of the rumours surrounding the Shiva Trilogy, Ranveer Singh’s professional calendar remains packed with major projects following the historic success of his recent spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2. The actor is currently preparing for Pralay, an INR 300 crore post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jay Mehta, which is scheduled to begin filming in August 2026. He is also expected to reunite with Aditya Dhar for a large-scale historical drama.

Fact check

Claim : Ranveer Singh is set to play Lord Shiva in a three-film adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha Conclusion : The report is false; author Amish Tripathi has confirmed that he still holds the rights to the series and no agreement has been signed with any actor Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).