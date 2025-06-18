New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) In a bid to ease toll payments on National Highways, the government will from August 15 bring a Rs 3,000 FASTag-based annual pass that would allow up to 200 trips on the highways in one year on a single charge.

The annual pass will be applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It will allow seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated recharging of FASTag cards or toll payments, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, announcing the move through a post on X.

In closed tolling highways such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - where toll collection occurs exclusively at exit points - a single trip includes both entry and exit points. On the other hand, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing would constitute a separate trip.

The pass can be recharged multiple times once the 200-trip limit in a year is crossed.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) clarified that those who already have a FASTag will not need to purchase a new FASTag.

"The annual pass can be activated on your existing FASTag, provided it meets the eligibility criteria (i.e., it is properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number, not blacklisted etc)," it said.

The annual pass will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas.

At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH), etc., managed by State Governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular FASTag, and applicable user fee charges may apply.

FASTag - the electronic toll collection system - uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to the vehicle. Over 10.1 crore FASTags were issued till December 1, 2024, according to the road transport ministry's 2024 year-end review.

"In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000, effective from 15th August 2025," Gadkari said.

Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first, this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, he said. "The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across national highways throughout the country."

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra app as well as on the official websites of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to Gadkari, the move will address long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplify toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners," he said.

The government has made it compulsory for all 'M' and 'N' category vehicles to be fitted with FASTag. 'M' category includes vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category 'N' comprises vehicles with at least four wheels for carrying goods in addition to passengers.

Presently, monthly passes are available for those vehicles that frequently pass through a specific toll plaza. These passes, which cost Rs 340 a month and Rs 4,080 annually, can be availed by submitting address verification and other relevant documents.

Average daily toll collection through FASTag on National Highway fee plaza is less than Rs 200 crore. Private cars account for 53 per cent of total passages but generate just 21 per cent of the revenue.

The annual pass will be applicable only for private non-commercial Car/Jeep/Van. Use in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without notice, the highways ministry said.

It will be activated only when FASTags is properly affixed to the windshield of the registered vehicle. Each crossing of the fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips. According to the ministry, for closed tolling fee plazas, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.

The ministry also clarified that the annual pass is not mandatory and that the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to function as usual.

"Users who do not opt for the annual pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas," it said.

The ministry said highway users may re-purchase the annual pass once the 200-trip limit is exhausted, even if the one-year validity period has not yet ended.

