Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the state government is working towards a permanent solution to Bengaluru's flooding issues.

"The Opposition is busy criticising, let them do. We are working towards achieving a permanent solution for rain woes in Bengaluru. Ultimately, criticisms die and only good work lives on," he said while addressing a press conference after inspecting flood relief works in the city, along with CM Siddaramaiah, in several areas of Bengaluru.

Also Read | UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

"The BJP is criticising today. What did they do when they were in power? I have instructed officials to remove encroachments, but some have got stays from the Court. BJP did nothing about these encroachments. We had identified 211 areas prone to floods, of which we have fixed 166 issues. Works are pending in 44 others places and we are taking them as well. The number of flood-affected areas have come down in Bengaluru. We are trying to give Bengaluru a new shape and we will do it," he explained.

"Most of the areas which witnessed floods are the ones represented by BJP MLAs. It shows what BJP MLAs have done. Congress MLAs have addressed most of the flooding issues in their constituencies," he added.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

"We inspected Arvind Limbavali's constituency as well. He has brought up the issue of road widening. I have asked him to submit a detailed report of all spots where land acquisition is obstructing road widening work. He also discussed a 150 feet road and we will look into his demand. The BMRDA has issued a notification for two roads - 150-feet road and a 150-meter road. I have brought this to the attention of the CM and the matter will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting soon."

"We will discuss with the CM and officials of local planning authorities to come out with a rule to prohibit basements in low lying and flood-prone areas," he added. Replying to a question on removal of encroachments, he said, "70% of the work is done and we are working on the rest." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)