Hamirpur, May 21: In a bizarre and shocking turn of events, a newlywed bride from Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, eloped with her brother-in-law just 24 hours after her wedding, sparking chaos and accusations from the groom’s family. The incident took place after a wedding held on May 17, when a man from Bivaur police station area married a woman from a village under Jalalpur police station limits.

The bride was brought to her husband’s home on May 18, where wedding rituals and prayers were performed. However, on the night of May 19, while the groom had stepped out to buy paan, the bride called her brother-in-law. He arrived with two unidentified men, and together, they took the bride away in a car. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Relatives tried to pursue the fleeing car but were unsuccessful. The groom’s family later lodged a complaint at the local police station, accusing the bride of running away with INR 5 lakh worth of jewellery and cash. Runaway Bride in Bihar: Groom in Shock As Wife-To-Be Elopes With Boyfriend Mid-Wedding (Watch Video).

Responding promptly, police tracked the bride to her brother-in-law’s residence and brought her in for questioning. During interrogation, the bride alleged that she was physically assaulted and taunted by her in-laws for bringing insufficient dowry, which led her to flee.

Following the statement, the bride was handed over to her elder sister for safety. Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Pandey confirmed that the brother-in-law has been contacted and summoned for further inquiry. Police are working to mediate between both families and continue the investigation to determine the facts and reach a resolution.

