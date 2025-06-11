Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Wednesday signed a contract for construction of two coastal research vessels for the Geological Survey of India (GSI), an official said.

These specialised vessels will have capabilities to carry out offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration, ocean environment monitoring and research, he said in a statement.

Also Read | Sangeeta Kapure Makes Political Debut, 'Choti Bahu' TV Actress Appointed National Secretary of Republican Party of India.

The ships will have modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories on board for data processing and sample analysis.

The warship-maker, which also holds expertise in building research vessels, will have a length of 64 metres and a width of 12 metres, the GRSE official said.

Also Read | Kanpur Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Brutal Assault and Rape Attempt by Neighbour, Leaves Stuffed in Mouth To Muffle Screams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)