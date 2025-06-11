Kanpur, June 11: A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from Ghatampur in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and left fighting for her life after a failed rape attempt by a neighbour. According to reports, the accused, who lived in the same locality and was known to the girl as “uncle,” lured her behind a mausoleum on the pretext of giving her chocolates while she played outside her home.

Once isolated, the man attempted to rape the child. When she resisted and cried out in pain, he stuffed leaves into her mouth to silence her. As the child continued to struggle, the accused struck her head multiple times with a brick, causing severe injuries and rendering her unconscious. He then fled the scene, assuming she was dead. Agra Horror: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested As Disturbing Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

Villagers and family members, alerted by the commotion, found the girl in a bloodied state and rushed her to the Ghatampur Community Health Centre. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was referred to Kanpur District Hospital, where her condition remains critical. Medical officials report deep wounds to her head and face, and she has not regained consciousness. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Befriends Woman, Rapes Her in Madhya Pradesh on Pretext of Offering Government Job; Arrested While Trying To Flee With Family.

Police have registered a case and launched an intensive investigation. Teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and authorities have assured the public that strict action will be taken.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

