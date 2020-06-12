Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Guidelines Issued for Smooth Conduct of Elections to Council of States 2020 in Karnataka

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 10:43 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Guidelines Issued for Smooth Conduct of Elections to Council of States 2020 in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): In view of COVID-19, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued directions to ensure smooth conduct of biennial elections to Council of States 2020 and Karnataka Legislative Council Elections 2020, scheduled to be held on June 19 and 29 respectively.

Issuing the guidelines Chief Secretary of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority TM Vijay Bhaskar said, "The returning officer shall ensure necessary precautions like observance of social distancing norms, installation of thermal scanners, use of masks by all staff and electors/agents taking part in the election process and provision of hand sanitizers are taken during the conduct of election processes-filling nominations, the security of nominations, polling and counting."

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

Among all the nine-point guidelines the officer said that the RO may decide that staff requirement and issue orders accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement