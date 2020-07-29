Surat, Jul 29 (PTI) Surat reported 291 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the number of cases in the districtto 13,110, while the death toll rose to 576 with 11 new fatalities, the Gujarat health department said.

Of the 291 new cases, 207 were reported in the Surat municipal corporation limits while 84 were reported in rural areas, it said in a release.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city thus rose to 10,540.

Of 11 new fatalities, eight were reportedfrom the city, which took death toll in municipal limits to 476 and that in rural areas to 172, local health officials said.

The number of discharged patients is 8,884, including 1,693 in rural areas.

As many as 3,648 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Surat district at present, officials said. PTI COR KA PD KRK KRK 07292152 NNNN.

