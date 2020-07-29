Amul releases topical ad 'Jab we jet' ahead of Rafale landing in Ambala today.
#Amul Topical: First batch of Rafale jets arrive... pic.twitter.com/okPbsnYnPy— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 29, 2020
Temporary jails be set up in the districts which do not have such jails yet, to ensure that new inmates be kept at these jails. Antigen test of new inmates be mandatorily done before being kept at temporary jails: Awanish K Awasthi, Addl Chief Secy, Home Dept, UP.
Haryana: First batch of five Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. Visuals from Ambala city.
50,000 smartphones ready for distribution. They’ll be given to girl students of government schools of class XI & XII to facilitate online learning on priority during #COVID19 crisis: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
US daily virus death toll reaches nearly 1,600, the highest rate in 2.5 months, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins.
Mumbai, July 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot has been asked to join investigation in an alleged money laundering case linked to the fertiliser export scam that took place between 2007 and 2009. The Enforcement Directorate summoned him for questioning today.
Five Rafale fighter jets operated by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots took off from Merignac in France on Monday morning for India. The aircraft is likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on Wednesday subject to weather conditions.
China's foreign minister on Tuesday slammed the US for "reckless provocation of confrontation" after both sides ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other's consulates but called for "rational communication" between the two powers.
The International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday that the global air traffic will not return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic until at least 2024.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father KKSingh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.
