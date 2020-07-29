Mumbai, July 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot has been asked to join investigation in an alleged money laundering case linked to the fertiliser export scam that took place between 2007 and 2009. The Enforcement Directorate summoned him for questioning today.

Five Rafale fighter jets operated by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots took off from Merignac in France on Monday morning for India. The aircraft is likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on Wednesday subject to weather conditions.

China's foreign minister on Tuesday slammed the US for "reckless provocation of confrontation" after both sides ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other's consulates but called for "rational communication" between the two powers.

The International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday that the global air traffic will not return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic until at least 2024.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father KKSingh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.

