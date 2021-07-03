Surat, Jul 3 (PTI) An FIR was lodged against seven unidentified persons for protesting outside the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia and allegedly threatening members of his residential complex in Surat on Saturday, police said.

A case has been filed in Amroli police station and further probe was underway in the incident, an official said.

While Italia called the protesters "BJP goons" who threatened his mother and sister in his absence, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said such "dirty politics" of bullying family members was "absolutely wrong" and would be condemned by the people of Gujarat.

"BJP goons went to my house and created ruckus in the society and also scuffled. They are now dragging my family, which makes me sad," Italia said.

"What is this happening in Gujarat? Bullying family members, especially women, in this way is absolutely wrong. The people of Gujarat are peace loving and non-violent. They do not at all like dirty politics like this," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Surat unit of BJP refuted the allegations with spokesperson and former mayor Jagdish Patel stating that his party was not involved in the incident in any way.

He added that cross FIRs have been filed in the matter and it was for the police to investigate further. PTI COR KA

