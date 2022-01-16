Dwarka, Jan 16 (PTI) Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the renowned Shree Dwarkadhish Temple of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Gujarat will remain closed for devotees from January 17 to 23 to avoid overcrowding due to 'Purnima', temple officials said on Sunday.

The Gujarat government had recently issued guidelines to stem the rise in coronavirus cases, which include an attendance cap of 150 persons in open spaces and 50 per cent of the capacity of a closed space venue not exceeding 150 persons.

"A large number of devotees visit Shree Dwarkadhish Temple every Purnima, which falls on January 17. To avoid overcrowding amid a rise in coronavirus cases, it has been decided to keep the temple closed for devotees from January 17 to 23. Daily prayers will be offered by priests, which can be viewed live online," said the administrative office of the temple in a press release.

Gujarat, as on Saturday, had a tally of 9,16,090, with the daily addition of cases hovering close to the 10000-mark after a lull of eight months.

