Mumbai, January 16: A 30-year-old New Delhi resident was on Friday arrested by the Matunga police for allegedly cheating a 23-year-old man of Rs1.53 lakh by luring him with a gigolo's job. The accused, Rohit Kumar Gowardhan, was nabbed from his New Delhi residence. The complainant, son of a policeman, who spotted an advertisement on the internet for 'call boy', found a number listed in the advertisement. He contacted the number and the call receiver briefed him about the job profile, saying he would have to entertain their company's clients, according to a report by The Times of India.

"The person who answered the call told the cop's son that the company would keep 20% and he would be given 80% of the fees they would get from their clients. The complainant was also given an identity card of the company through WhatsApp and the number of a female client, said a police officer. Nagpur Shocker: Minor Girl Lured by 3 Women Into Selling Virginity To Help Treat Mother’s Cancer

The complainant called up on the number and a woman answered the call. "The woman client said that she would book a hotel room, arrange a special taxi, driver and other stuff required during their meeting. She asked the

complainant to deposit Rs 32,000 in an account, saying she would refund it with his fees when they meet. The complainant transferred the money to the account number provided," said the police officer.

Later, when the woman did not respond, he called up the man who said that the deal was cancelled and provided the number of another female client. "The victim contacted the second client who repeated the same conditions and asked him to transfer 1.21 lakh to an account, saying it would be returned to him along with his fees. The complainant took money from his father and sent it to the account. However, after a couple of days there was no response. This is when he realised he had been duped and approached the police," the officer added. An FIR was registered on December 22 against a man and two women for cheating and sections of act were also invoked.

A police team led by PSI Rajabhau Garad, collected the bank account details where the complainant had transferred money, SIM card details and nabbed the accused from his residence in New Delhi. He was produced before a court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody till January 20. Punjab Shocker: Auto Driver Rapes Passenger in Chandigarh, Arrested

The police are now getting information about the women, who spoke to the complainant, posing as clients. "She is married and had earlier worked with Gowardhan in a company. She was part of this crime," said an officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2022 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).