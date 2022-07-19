Jamnagar, Jul 19 (PTI) The Gujarat police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating mobile phone applications, websites and WhatsApp groups to upload and share child pornography, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have claimed that the accused was a part of an international child pornography network.

Kishan Parmar was arrested from Dehgam in Gandhinagar district for creating two child pornography applications and circulating obscene videos of children on WhatsApp groups with members from India and abroad, deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Jayvirsinh Zala said.

The police have found over 1,600 child pornographic contents, two mobile phone applications and a blog with 224 videos after analysing his mobile phone and interrogating him, he said.

Parmar had also created a WhatsApp group for selling such content to members from India and abroad, he said.

The accused, who is a Class 10 pass-out employed as a truck driver, learnt to make mobile applications and operate blogs through YouTube, Zala said.

The Jamnagar cyber crime officials came across a suspicious link during a browser analysis carried out after receiving information that some persons were involved in developing mobile applications and websites to share pornographic material, he said.

A WhatsApp group opened through the link and a surveillance of the group, revealed that the admin was a resident of Gandhinagar district, the DySP said.

With the help of local police, Jamnagar cyber crime sleuths arrested Parmar on the basis of preliminary police inquiry and device analysis, he said.

"The accused has also allegedly developed two website pornography applications. A porn app's APK file was also recovered from his mobile phone," the officer said, adding that Parmar also operated a blog, from which 224 pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded.

