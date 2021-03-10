Gandhinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday informed the legislative Assembly that over 6,000 families were added in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category in the last two years.

Following the addition of 6,051 families, the state had over 31.41 lakh BPL families as on December 2020, Rural Development Minister RC Faldu stated in his written reply to a set of questions in the Assembly.

No new BPL family was added in the tribal-dominated districts of Narmada, Chhotaudepur and Panchmahal in the last two years as on December last year, it was stated.

At least 2,411 families, the highest in the state, were added in Amreli district, followed by Rajkot with 1,509, Junagadh with 421 and Sabarkantha with 380 families, the minister said.

Of those 31.41 lakh families, Banaskantha district topped the list with 2.36 lakh BPL families followed by tribal-dominated Dahod (2.25 lakh), Anand (1.54 lakh) and Kheda (1.46 lakh), Faldu informed the House.

