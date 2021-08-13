Dahod, Aug 13 (PTI) Bodies of three men were found at a roadside farm in Devgadh Baria taluka of Gujarat's Dahod district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Locals found Ishub Aiyub Kamaal (21), Akbar Sattar Patel (25) and Samir Yakub (21), all residents of Kapdi village, dead at a farm in neighbouring Dangaria, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paresh Solanki said.

While the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the families have alleged that the trio might have been killed and demanded that a case of murder be registered, the official said.

Notably, the police have found the motorcycle of one of the deceased at the spot, it was stated.

"We understand the feelings of family members. But, as of now, we have lodged a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem. If the autopsy report indicates any internal or external injuries, we will also probe the case from the murder angle,” Solanki said.

