Jaipur, August 13: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. The girl went missing on Wednesday, and her body was found on Thursday near a pond in Dudu. Notably, the pond was around 3 km from her home. The incident took place around 100 kilometres from the state’s capital city Jaipur. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Allegedly Raped in Front Of Her Brother in Jhunjhunu District; Accused Arrested.

The girl’s family continues to protest at the Dudu area and demands the arrest of the accused. Circle Officer Dudu Umesh Kumar said that the girl’s body was shifted to the mortuary of the local hospital in the town, but the family members have refused to accept the body until the accused is arrested. A case has been registered in the matter.

The postmortem report of the girl is still awaited. The police have formed different teams to identify and nab the accused. The police assured that the accused would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, the opposition lashed out at the ruling Ashok Gehlot government over the incident. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Gangraped in Alwar; Case Registered.

“Either the chief minister should resign on moral grounds or ensure strict action against the people who commit such crimes,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Lal Sharma as saying.

Earlier this week, a 40-year-old man allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl in the Barmer district of the state on Thursday. After committing the crime, the accused even tried to kill the minor. The girl was herding cattle near the border area when she was abducted. A case was registered, and the efforts are on to nab the accused.

