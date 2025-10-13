Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 13 (ANI): The International Buyer-Seller Meet was organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) with the support of the Government of Gujarat under the World Bank RAMP Project, in association with the MSME Department, Government of Gujarat, and INDEXTb.

According to an official release, the event was held on October 9-10, 2025, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (North Gujarat Region) at Ganpat University, Mehsana.

The two-day event witnessed an overwhelming response from the business community, facilitating over 2,200 one-on-one meetings between 40 international buyers from 17 countries and more than 850 Indian exporters representing diverse sectors from Gujarat and across India.

The Buyer-Seller Meet recorded remarkable outcomes, with over 350 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed and export business inquiries worth over Rs 500 crore generated, the release stated.

Ajay Bhadoo, IAS, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and Sandip J. Sagale, IAS, Commissioner, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Gujarat, visited the buyer-seller meet and interacted with both buyers and sellers, appreciating the initiative for fostering international trade partnerships and promoting Gujarat's export potential.

S C Ralhan, President, FIEO, said that the two-day international buyer-seller meet was focused on key sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agro and food Processing, and engineering Goods, which not only served as a strong platform to enhance global trade linkages, strengthen supply chain partnerships, but also position Gujarat as a leading hub for exports.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a 4.45 km road connecting the famous Jain pilgrimage site Mahudi with Pilvai, which has been converted into a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

With this four-lane development, devotees visiting the Mahudi pilgrimage site will experience better transportation facilities, along with savings in time and fuel. Moreover, the expansion of this key route connecting Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar with Vijapur will help reduce traffic congestion, according to a release issued by the state government. (ANI)

