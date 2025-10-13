New Delhi, October 13: Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 has started on October 11 and will run till October 24. The e-commerce platform is offering some of the biggest festive discounts of the year, covering a wide range of products. Flipkart customers can get deals on flagship smartphones and take advantage of exclusive member benefits. The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale features leading smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Google, Nothing and more, offering discounts on a wide range of their devices.

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale offers its customers with a 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, including credit card EMI transactions. The Diwali festive sale features deals across multiple categories, which include smartphones, electronic gadgets, home essentials, fashion, and more. The Flipkart sale provides an opportunity for interested customers to grab their favourite items at reduced rates with extra savings through bank offers during the Diwali season. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 Offers on Smartphones

During the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025, customers can grab deals on smartphones. The iPhone 16 is available at INR 57,999 for the 128GB variant and INR 66,999 for the 256GB variant. Samsung Galaxy S24 is also on offer. It features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Galaxy S24 is priced at INR 39,999 for the 128GB variant and INR 44,999 for the 256GB variant, offering attractive discounts for interested buyers during the festive sale. Elon Musk-Run xAI Hires Nvidia Researchers To Build Advanced ‘World Models’ for AI-Generated Video Game.

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale also offers deals on the Nothing Phone 3 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones. The Nothing Phone 3, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available at INR 79,999. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with the Tensor G4 processor is offered at INR 99,999. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available at a discount price of INR 26,999 for the 8GB and 256GB variants.

