Ahmedabad, November 28: Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun for providing fake information on the Public Grievances Portal regarding a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in Jamnagar, an official said on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Aman Saxena who was brought to Gujarat ATS for interrogation. SL Chaudhary, Deputy SP, ATS said that the Gujarat ATS had got input on PG Portal that a girl named Tanya from Delhi is planning to kill PM Modi during the public rally in Jamnagar and is also planning a blast in Delhi Sachivalay. Narendra Modi Assassination Plot: Sanjay Nirupam Calls Threat to PM 'Planted News' by BJP.

"Tanya is a practising lawyer in Delhi and originally belongs from Patna. A man named Aman from Badayu is also involved and their Facebook profile was attached," the official said. Narendra Modi Assassination Plan Revealed in Maoists' Letter, Says PM Should be Killed Like Rajiv Gandhi Was.

Following the receipt of the information, a team from Gujarat ATS reached Delhi to check the input. The team got to know that an unidentified person with a fake digital identity of Shubham Rajkumar Chhaleria had made this application on the PG portal. The team held Saxena in the process and brought him for further inspection, the Deputy SP said.

"On further enquiry, he disclosed that he had made 12 to 15 such applications with Shubham Rajkumar Chhaleria's e-mail ID and mobile number from September 29, 2022, to 25 November 2022, regarding the killing of various national and international names, Central Sachivalay and blast during elections," the police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

