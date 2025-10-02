Porbandar, (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his birthplace, Kirti Mandir in Porbandar and participated in the prayer meeting, a press release by CMO said.

While paying tribute to Bapu, He said that Mahatma Gandhi, through khadi spun from cotton threads and the principle of Swadeshi, laid the foundation for an independent India and led the nation to freedom.

According to the press release Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoting Atmanirbharta and prosperity through Swadeshi with the mantra "Vocal for Local", has inspired the vision of building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM extended greetings on Vijayadashami, the festival celebrating the triumph of truth, and paid tribute to the divine spirit of revered Bapu. He said that remembering Mahatma Gandhi evokes the image of a selfless saint, a devotee of non-violence, and a universal humanitarian.

Born on the land of Porbandar, Mohandas Gandhi is today revered worldwide as the saint of Sabarmati and a proponent of non-violence.

Highlighting the significance of non-violence, CM stated that it is the highest form of humility and that true liberation is impossible without it.

He further said that Pujya Bapu inspired awareness for the upliftment of the poor and rural communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward that journey in the spirit of good governance, focusing on the welfare of the poor, marginalized, and deprived said by press release.

CM said that, to realize the cleanliness ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, global leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the broom, transforming cleanliness into a nationwide movement and setting an example for the country and the world.

Through the Swachh Bharat Mission, everyone leading from young children to the elderly has embraced cleanliness.

The vision of Mahatma Gandhi to bring well-being and amenities to the poor, marginalized, and those living in remote areas is being realized today through discipline and development press release said.

Prime Minister has pledged "Vocal for Local", and through the Swadeshi movement, the production and sale of khadi have increased four to five times, while large-scale employment has also been generated, he added.

To enable our industries to embrace "Vocal for Local" and Swadeshi, contributing to an Atmanirbhar and Prosperous India", the Prime Minister recently launched next-generation GST reforms.

This initiative, alongside a celebration of citizens' savings, is set to boost the Swadeshi movement and accelerate development.

Just as there was an emphasis on Swadeshi for achieving Swaraj today the Chief Minister urged everyone to adopt Swadeshi and use Swadeshi products, pledging to make "Prosperous and Atmanirbhar Bharat" a reality.

Highlighting modernization alongside Swadeshi, the Chief Minister noted that at Kirti Mandir, visitors can conveniently access information about the architecture and life of revered Bapu at his birthplace through a QR code, putting knowledge at their fingertips.

Chief Minister added that just as we achieved independence in 1947 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, to free the nation from slavery, now in 2047, on the centenary of independence, we have a unique opportunity to fulfill the vision of a Viksit Bharat as press release said.

Up until 2047, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will advance this Amrit Kaal journey with the principles of Atmanirbharta, welfare of the poor, cleanliness, and environmental conservation.

Chief Minister urged all present to embrace love in their hearts, uphold non-violence in their lives, foster harmony in society, and remain committed to their duties with a spirit of putting the nation first.

District In Charge Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that the land of Porbandar is renowned, one Mohan being Sudama, the friend of Lord Krishna, and the other Mohan for the spinning wheel, or charkha, Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The minister stated that Gandhiji's land evokes positive emotions in us. Revered Bapu was a strong advocate of cleanliness and Swadeshi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward Bapu's initiatives in Swadeshi and cleanliness, which will help the nation become Atmanirbhar and prosperous.

Furthermore, he urged everyone to move forward with the motto "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi" and extended greetings on the birth anniversaries of Pujya Bapu and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

After the conclusion of the prayer meeting, the Chief Minister purchased khadi from the Khadi Gramodyog 'Sangrahasthan' (museum) on the premises and unveiled the QR code of "Parivar na Mobhi no Vaibhavi Itihas" prepared by the Kirti Mandir Management Committee.

With the help of this QR code, visitors to Kirti Mandir will be able to access information about Gandhiji's birthplace and important sections of the memorial in Hindi, English, and Gujarati, available in both audio and text formats.

Along with offering floral tributes to the oil painting of Pujya Bapu, the Chief Minister also visited Kasturba Dham for the first time and paid tribute.

Maulikbhai and his singing group offered a heartfelt tribute to Bapu. The program was conducted by Nirav Joshi.

At the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha, Bhagavatacharya Ramesh Oza, District Panchayat President Parbat Parmar, MLA Arjun Modhwadia, Collector S.D. Dhanani, District Development Officer B.B. Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner Hasmukh Prajapati, Range IG Nilesh Jajadia, Rear Admiral Sathish Vasudev, District Police Chief Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, former Minister Babubhai Bokhiria, District BJP President Chetana Tiwari, Porbandar City BJP President Sagarbhai Modi, along with other officials, office-bearers, and citizens, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

