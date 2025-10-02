Koppal, October 2: A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Munirabad in Koppal district, where a woman killed her husband after he allegedly harassed her for sex by showing porn videos on his mobile phone. The incident occurred late Saturday night when the accused, Mahadevi, was confronted by her husband Ramesh (51), who returned home in a drunken state. According to police, Ramesh allegedly pressured her to perform acts shown in the videos, sparking an argument between the couple.

As the confrontation intensified, Mahadevi, reportedly unable to tolerate the humiliation and pressure, struck Ramesh on the head with a pestle. He collapsed and died on the spot. Following the incident, Mahadevi walked to the Munirabad Police Station and surrendered. In her statement, she said she had endured constant sexual harassment and financial oppression at her husband’s hands. Police have arrested her and begun further investigation into the matter. ‘He Was Unable To Sexually Satisfy’: Woman Kills Husband Over Intimacy Issues and Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide in Delhi, Internet Search History Exposes Murder Plot.

In another news, a 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband and tried to pass it off as suicide on Sunday evening in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area. However, what makes the case bizarre are the apparent reasons behind her extreme step - sexual dissatisfaction and affair with her husband’s cousin. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

The accused, identified as Farzana Khan, allegedly told police that she murdered her husband, Mohammed Shahid alias Irfan, because she was unhappy with their relationship. She said that her husband could not satisfy her sexually and that she had an affair with his cousin. She also added that her husband was in huge debt due to online gambling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).