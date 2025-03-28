Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): On the 48th anniversary of Vishalla in Ahmedabad, coinciding with World Theatre Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded its remarkable efforts in preserving Gujarat's rich art, culture, and craftsmanship over the past five decades.

"He further emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' has been truly embodied through this program. On World Theatre Day, he had the privilege of honoring artists dedicated to art and tradition. More than just a celebration, this felicitation ceremony served as a heartfelt tribute, expressing gratitude to every artist for their invaluable contributions," as per a Gujarat CMO release.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that celebrating World Theatre Day alongside the Vichar Charitable Trust, the renowned Utensil Museum, the upcoming Khurshi Museum, and the distribution of the Gandhimitra Award has been a longstanding tradition at Vishalla.

He also praised Vishala's initiative of honoring theatre artists, calling it a commendable effort. The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to Surendra Patel and Team Vishalla for their dedicated efforts in organizing this meaningful event.

"Highlighting the impact of theatre, the Chief Minister stated that drama is a powerful art form that goes beyond entertainment, serving as a catalyst for social change. Whether during reform movements, the struggle for independence, or public awareness campaigns, theatre artists have always played a vital role in shaping society," the release read.

He further emphasized that theatre has been instrumental in driving transformative and revolutionary changes throughout history.

While discussing various initiatives led by the central and state governments, the Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a strong, healthy, and Viksit Bharat. He noted that transformative campaigns such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Catch the Rain for water conservation, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam for environmental preservation, and Medasvita-Mukt Bharat (Obesity-Free India) are driving this vision forward.

"Expressing confidence in the power of theatre, he urged artists to amplify these initiatives through plays, street performances, and skits, ensuring their message reaches a wider audience and contributes to the realization of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat," the release read.

On this occasion, Chief Minister honored 11 prominent artists of the Gujarati theatre, including Ragini Shah, Harish Bhimani, Siddharth Randeria, Jaimini Trivedi, Subhash Brahmbhatt, Deepti Joshi Brahmbhatt, Japswini Shukla, Vihang Mehta, Satish Desai, S.A. Qadri, and Smita Sharma, along with young artists Karan Patel and Jiya Bhatt.

Additionally, renowned Gujarati theatre artist Padma Tushar Shukla and art maestro Ilakshi Thakor were also specially honored. On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the honored artists and everyone on World Theatre Day.

On this occasion, Surendra Patel, Vishalla's owner, highlighted the unique coincidence of World Theatre Day on March 27 aligning with the anniversary of Vishalla Theme Restaurant. To mark this special occasion, Vichar Trust and Vishalla have organized a distinguished award ceremony to honor both veteran and young artists, creating a platform for recognition and shared celebration over a meal.

Surendra Patel further noted that Vichar Trust and Vishalla have upheld this tradition for the past 12 years, consistently celebrating the contributions of theatre artists through this prestigious event.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the museum at Vishalla and witnessed the peacock dance performance presented by the artists.

The event was attended by Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, former Education Minister; Jitubhai Vaghani, members of Vishalla, and artists from the Gujarati film and theatre industries, along with literary figures. (ANI)

