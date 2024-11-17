Dhandhuka (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): During his visit to Dhandhuka, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the National Poet Zaverchand Meghani Museum at the Rest House. Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera was present at the occasion. As a mark of respect, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered a floral tribute to Zaverchand Meghani.

Zaverchand Meghani's grandson and the founder of Zaverchand Meghani Smruti Sansthan, Pinakinbhai Meghani, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

Also Read | BJP Leader Amit Shah Cancels Election Rallies in Maharashtra, Heads Back to Delhi As Situation Remains Volatile in Manipur; Likely To Hold Review Meet on North East.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel explored the museum's exhibition, which highlights the inspirational life, literary works, folk literature, and contributions of Zaverchand Meghani to India's independence movement.

He also admired artistic sculptures and rare photographs. Expressing his appreciation, the Chief Minister congratulated the institution for its efforts.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal on Kailash Gehlot Resignation: 'Harassment Due to Raids by ED Forced Delhi Minister To Quit AAP'.

The State Government's Tourism Department has transformed Dhandhuka Rest House into a historical memorial site. The exhibition features pivotal moments such as the Sindhudo-Dholera Satyagrah, the Dhandhuka Court, and the significant history of Sabarmati Jail, alongside artistic sculptures and rare photographs.

A dedicated library honouring the legacy of National Poet Zaverchand Meghani has also been established, including a Gandhi-Darshan corner and a Meghani-literature corner. Additionally, a cultural building, 'Meghani Smruti,' has been constructed on the premises.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Chandubhai Shihora, former Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, MLA Kalubhai Dabhi, former MLA Bharat Pandya, Arun Mahesh Babu, Managing Director of North Gujarat Electricity Company Ltd., Ahmedabad District Collector Praveena DK., District Development Officer Videh Khare, Folk Singer Abhesinh Rathod, and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)