Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an on-site inspection of the progress of key development projects being implemented by the state and central governments in Vadnagar on Monday, a city renowned for its rich historical and archaeological heritage.

To ensure the speedy completion of the multi-model transport hub being constructed opposite Vadnagar railway station, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials for proper coordination and integration of this project between the Railways and the State Government's Tourism Department.

Also Read | Air India to Suspend Delhi-Washington Flights From September 1, Know Why.

As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the archaeological and historic city of Vadnagar is witnessing rapid development. To further strengthen tourism facilities for passengers and visitors, a Multi-Modal Transport Hub and Public Plaza, linking Vadnagar Railway Station with the city's major attractions, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore.

The project will feature amenities such as parking, rest areas, and a cafeteria, along with the plantation of over 2,000 trees across the premises. Bhupendra Patel also reviewed the progress of this initiative during his visit.

Also Read | Vedan Sexual Assault Case: Kerala Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Popular Rapper in Doctor Rape Case.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana's Heritage Circuit, key heritage sites in Vadnagar are being developed, including Sharmishtha Lake, Tana Riri Park, Lateri Stepwell, Ambaji Kotha Lake, the Railway Station, and Fort Wall.

CM Patel inspected the progress of the multi-model transport hub developed by Gujarat Tourism Corporation and gave necessary instructions to maintain quality. During the visit, Tourism Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar provided a detailed briefing on the project's progress.

On this occasion, MLA K K Patel, Secretary of Tourism and Devasthan Department, Rajender Kumar, Tourism Commissioner, Prabhav Joshi, Secretary of the Pavitra Yatra Development Board, Ramesh Merja, District Collector, S K Prajapati, District Development Officer, Dr Hasrat Jasmine, and officers from the Tourism Department were also present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)