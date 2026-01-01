Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on the occasion of the New Year, laid the foundation of development works worth Rs 497 crore, including road infrastructure, railways, and overbridges, in the Viramgam Assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that the Mandal-Becharaji-Viramgam region, which once struggled with limited resources, rain-dependent agriculture, and the migration of youth in search of employment, has today transformed into a Special Investment Region and a prominent auto hub under the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release stated.

Also Read | Telangana Food Poisoning: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Chicken and Fish Consumption During New Year 2026 Celebration in Bhavani Nagar.

He further said that guided by the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas, the Prime Minister's leadership has set an example of inclusive development and welfare.

"The PM's development-oriented approach is now widely accepted, as reflected in the recent election results in Bihar. Over the past more than two and a half decades, development works, including infrastructure and connectivity, carried out under the guidance of PM and the double-engine government, have made Gujarat the nation's growth engine," the CM said, according to the release.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Assam Leads India by Constituting 8th State Pay Commission, Pioneers New Wage Structure for Employees.

The release said the Chief Minister further noted several initiatives, including roads and railways, undertaken in the Viramgam-Mandal region to strengthen connectivity.

"In the last three years alone, road, roadway, and bridge works worth Rs 488 crore connecting the Mandal-Becharaji SIR have been completed. The development of highways connecting the SIR, the expansion of transport infrastructure, and the construction of four-lane roads and railway overbridges will provide new direction and momentum for the region's development," he highlighted.

"With the construction of the railway overbridge, the long-standing traffic problem at Kokta gate will end, resulting in time and fuel savings for approximately one lakh citizens," CM Patel said.

Speaking about the pace of infrastructure and connectivity projects in the country, the Chief Minister said that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, various expressways, corridors, and strategic bridges and tunnels have been completed under the Bharatmala Project.

"Prior to 2014, 12 km of highways were constructed per day, whereas today 34 km of highways are being built daily. He also highlighted that the state government has allocated ₹10,000 crore for the Namo Shakti Expressway and around 12 Garvi Gujarat high-speed corridors spanning 1,155 km," the CM said, as per the release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged citizens to prioritise cleanliness and make it a habit, especially as large-scale industrial development is underway.

Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel highlighted development projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister that will benefit the local area and devotees of Shankheshwar and Becharaji.

Patel, as per the release, added that in the last three years, development works worth more than Rs 2,500 crore have been received in the Viramgam Assembly constituency. The MLA said that, under the Prime Minister's guidance, the government has ensured inclusive development and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the region's overall development.

Furthermore, under the Suposhit Gujarat Abhiyan, the Chief Minister distributed millet baskets to Anganwadi workers. On this occasion, the Chief Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department delivered the inaugural address. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)