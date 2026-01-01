Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the Khambhalay Mataji Temple in Mandal taluka on the auspicious beginning of the New Year.

According to an official release, Patel prayed for the happiness, prosperity, peace, and welfare of the state and the region, and experienced spiritual fulfilment. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and spiritual energy.

MLA Hardik Patel, along with temple trustees, local leaders, and devotees, was also present during the Chief Minister's visit.

The Khambhalay Mataji Temple is a sacred place of faith, symbolising devotion, belief, and tradition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated the 14th edition of Ahmedabad International Flower Show at the Sabarmati Riverfront, coinciding with New Year 2026 celebrations.

The 14th edition of the show, themed 'Bharat Ek Gatha', showcases India's rich and diverse culture and runs until January 22.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister and OTHER dignitaries visited various zones of the flower show and viewed its key attractions, including floral sculptures.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a sculpture themed on Women Empowerment, while the world's largest floral artwork honouring Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to national unity has been created for the Guinness Book of World Records and a special creation on Diwali, recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, emerged as major highlights.

Notably, the exhibition zones showcase different facets of India, from ancient knowledge and vibrant festivals to artistic excellence and modern development, allowing visitors to experience India's journey from the past to the present and the spirit of 'Unity in Diversity'. Additionally, special audio guides have been developed.

By scanning QR codes placed at various locations throughout the flower show, visitors can access detailed information about the flowers, sculptures, and different zones. In addition, souvenir shops, nurseries, child care units, and food stalls will serve as major attractions. The flower show has been organised with public participation and the active support of several independent corporate and government entities. (ANI)

