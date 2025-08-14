Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will deliver a public address to the citizens of the state on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

According to a release from the Gujarat CMO, the address will be broadcast today on various TV channels.

Meanwhile, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is now in its fourth edition and has evolved into a people's movement.

According to the Ministry of Culture, over five lakh youth volunteers have registered this year to inspire households across the country to proudly display the tricolour between August 13 and 15.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announcing the initiative earlier this week, described it as "more than a campaign -- as an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag."

He said the aim was to "instil patriotism, foster civic pride and raise awareness on the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of democracy and independence."

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI)

