India News | Gujarat CM Inaugurates 3-day Chintan Shibir of Revenue Dept at Trimandir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the three-day Chintan Shibir of the Revenue Department at Trimandir, Adalaj on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the three-day Chintan Shibir of the State Government's Revenue Department, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the Shibir is a useful platform for self-reflection and for thinking about the welfare of the common man.

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In this context, the Chief Minister said that with the collective strength of the Revenue Department, which is a vital arm of the state government, and the district collectors as administrative heads, Gujarat should effectively implement Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas."

This event is being organised at the Trimandir premises in Adalaj under the theme "Collaborate, Innovate and Transform for Better Land Governance," with participation from district collectors and Revenue Department officers from across the state.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently elevated the nation's pride by establishing systems that advance public welfare and people-centric governance.

He added that collectors hold significant authority and, as they are entrusted with public welfare, should address issues with clarity, sensitivity, and a calm, focused approach.

He also advised revenue officers to ensure that people approaching them feel no hesitation and leave with a sense of satisfaction, emphasising courteous and approachable behaviour.

Referring to the teachings of Dada Bhagwan, he stated that one must develop an understanding of how the world functions and abandon egoistic attitudes, adopting a collaborative approach to resolve issues effectively.

Appreciating the contribution of the Revenue Department and district collectors in the state's development, the Chief Minister emphasised that all should work collectively with zero tolerance for redressal of citizen grievances through continuous deliberation and reflection.

He also urged participants to work with full dedication to public service to achieve the PM's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' through 'Viksit Gujarat.'

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Chintan Shibir, Pujya Deepak Desai delivered an inspiring discourse encouraging revenue officers and staff to integrate spirituality with duty and service.

While presenting his perspective on spirituality, conduct, and behavior, he emphasised that understanding the principles of karma and the purpose of work, along with following the teachings of Dada Bhagwan such as not engaging in theft, walking on the path of service and devotion, practicing altruism, charity, purity in conduct, understanding karma, gaining practical wisdom through self-awareness, and adhering to values and culture, are essential.

He also inspired participants regarding ethical financial dealings in daily life, earning wealth through righteousness, maintaining proper conduct with parents, ensuring that no one is harmed or hurt in any way, freeing oneself from anger, greed, and illusion, and living life to transcend the cycle of birth and death.

Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida stated that resolving the problems of the common man by treating administrative processes as a service to citizens is the priority of the state government. The Government of Gujarat has adopted 'faceless' and 'paperless' governance through platforms like IORA and e-Dhara, achieving digital transformation.

With a policy of 'zero delay' in land allocation for industries and public purposes and transparent administration, Gujarat has become a preferred destination for global investors. He further added that drone technology and satellite imagery are now being used to rectify past survey discrepancies.

Processes such as 135-D notices, inheritance rights, and record documentation have been simplified and accelerated. With the vision of 'zero tolerance' as envisioned by the Prime Minister, real-time updates and complete digitisation of land records, along with modern reforms in legacy laws, have further strengthened Gujarat.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das appreciated the functioning of the revenue system and emphasised the adoption of technology and transparency to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He noted that the Revenue Department has delivered record-breaking performance in land allocation for development projects in recent times. Gujarat's leadership in renewable energy, particularly in the wind and solar sectors, is rooted in the significant contribution of the Revenue Department.

He further stated that the Chief Minister has approved new positions of Additional Collectors in districts to strengthen administrative processes.

Additionally, new recruitments of Talatis and surveyors have been undertaken to reinforce the foundational structure of the revenue system.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Jayanti Ravi, presented a detailed overview of the Chintan Shibir. She emphasised that governance requires not only logic and science but also a balance of inner stability and spiritual energy.

Organising this camp in the presence of Dada Bhagwan aims to enable officers to view their duties as a form of 'yoga,' thereby gaining immense strength to work even amidst challenges.

Referring to the glorious 254-year-old history of the Collector institution in India, she stated that collectors continue to hold a distinct identity in public perception. The objective of organising this camp at the beginning of the new financial year is to bring greater precision and transparency in administration.

This Chintan Shibir will not remain limited to discussions but will bring qualitative transformation in the Revenue Department, directly benefiting the citizens of the state.

At the beginning of the camp, State Settlement Commissioner Bijal Shah formally welcomed everyone and provided details of the various sessions and activities planned during the Chintan Shibir.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Relief Commissioner and Secretary Alok Kumar Pandey, Member of the National Disaster Management Authority Shri Dinesh Kumar Aswal, Gandhinagar District Collector Ravindra Khatal, along with district collectors, revenue officers, and staff were present. (ANI)

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