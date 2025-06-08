Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has begun advanced planning to ensure that if urban roads across the state are severely damaged due to heavy rains during this year's monsoon, resurfacing and repair work can begin without delay.

For this purpose, the Chief Minister has approved the allocation of a total grant of Rs 107 crore to 149 municipalities across the state from the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana, under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, according to the release.

During the monsoon season, heavy rainfall is likely to cause significant damage to roads in urban areas of the state. Thereby adopting a people-centric approach, CM Patel has prioritised prompt resurfacing and repair of these roads to enhance road safety and improve urban infrastructure.

Besides, if roads in certain municipalities are in poor condition due to excavations for sewerage, drinking water pipelines, and other works, the state government provides funds for road repairs in those areas before the monsoon, based on requests from the respective municipalities.

He has approved the allocation of grants to municipalities based on their category as part of the planning for road repair and resurfacing across the state.

Accordingly, a total grant of Rs 37 crore will be allocated to 37 'A' category municipalities, with Rs1 crore allotted to each, Rs 27 crore will be allocated to 34 'B' category municipalities, with Rs80 lakh allotted to each, Rs 36 crore will be allocated to 61 'C' category municipalities with Rs 60 lakh, allotted to each, Rs 6.80 crore will be allocated to 17 'D' category municipalities with Rs 40 lakh allotted to each, said release.

Thus, a total grant of Rs 107 crore will be allocated to the respective municipalities from the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana by the Gujarat Urban Development Mission.

Furthermore, if roads in the state's urban areas suffer further damage due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted a people-centric approach to allocate additional funds for road repairs based on the municipalities' needs and demands, over and above the amounts already allocated. (ANI)

