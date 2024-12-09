Junagadh, Dec 9 (PTI) Seven persons, including four college students, headed to a village to appear for an exam, were killed when two cars collided in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Junagadh-Veraval Highway around 8 AM when a car jumped the road divider at high speed and crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction near Bhanduri village, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kodiyatar.

"Due to an unknown reason, the car veered off the road and hit the road divider at high speed. The vehicle then crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction. All the seven passengers in both the cars died on the spot due to the collision," Kodiyatar said.

The car coming from Keshod and heading towards Gadu village which jumped the road divider was carrying five persons, including four college students, while another car had two passengers.

The five passengers travelling in the car headed towards Gadu village were identified as driver Vaju Rathod (60) and four students - Vikram Kuvadia, Dharam Dhardev, Akshat Dave and Om Mugra.

The passengers travelling in another car were identified as Raju Khutan (40) and Vinu Vala (35).

