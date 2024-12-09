Mumbai, December 9: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Results 2024 in December. Candidates who participated in the examination can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in, as soon as they are made available.

Although an exact date has not been confirmed, the results are expected to align with the timeline followed in previous years. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the release.

Candidates who pass the Mains examination are required to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to advance to the personality test stage. The UPSC will release the interview schedule at a later date.

How to Check the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024’ link on the homepage.

Open the PDF file displaying the results.

Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F or Command+F.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Take a printout for record-keeping.

UPSC Mains Selection Process

The UPSC employs a rigorous merit-based selection process, requiring candidates to meet or exceed the cut-off marks at each stage—prelims, mains, and interview—to advance further. This approach ensures that only the most qualified individuals are chosen for roles in India’s administrative services. The final merit list is compiled by combining scores from the mains examination and the personality test. This meticulous process reflects the Commission’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and excellence of the examination.

