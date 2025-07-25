Severely wrecked car after a drunk driver caused two deaths and one injury (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): Two people were killed and one injured in a hit-and-run incident in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The accused driver, who attempted to flee the scene, was apprehended by the police.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

According to Infocity Police Station, the driver appeared to be in an inebriated state and has been taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Tamil Nadu on July 26 to Dedicate Development Projects Worth Over INR 4800 Crore in Tuticorin.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)