Further, steps taken by DoT, inter-alia, includes the following:

1. DoT has developed an online secure Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) for sharing of information related to misuse of telecom resources among the stakeholders for prevention of cyber-crime and financial frauds. About 620 organizations have been onboarded on DIP including central security agencies, State/UT Police, I4C, Goods & Service Tax Network (GSTN), Banks, TSPs etc.

2. DoT has developed Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) which is a risk-based metric that classifies a mobile number to have been associated with Medium, High, or Very High risk of financial fraud. FRI empowers stakeholders-especially banks, NBFCs, and UPI service providers to prioritize enforcement and take additional customer protection measures in case a mobile number has high risk.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).