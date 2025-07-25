New Delhi, July 25: Immediately after returning from his visit to the UK and Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various Development Projects worth over Rs 4800 crore at a public event at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu at around 8 PM on July 26. On July 27, the Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I, coinciding with the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival, at approximately 12 noon at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release, after completing his state visit in the Maldives, Prime Minister will directly reach Tuticorin and will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a series of landmark projects across multiple sectors which will significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost logistics efficiency, strengthen clean energy infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for citizens across Tamil Nadu. In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore, designed to meet the growing aviation demands of the southern region. The Prime Minister will also undertake a walkthrough of the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport.

Spread across 17,340 square meters, the terminal will be equipped to handle 1,350 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually, with future expansion capacity up to 1,800 peak hour passengers and 25 lakh passengers annually. With 100% LED lighting, energy-efficient electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems, and treated water reuse through an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant, the terminal has been built to achieve a GRIHA-4 sustainability rating. This modern infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance regional air connectivity and stimulate tourism, trade, and investment in southern Tamil Nadu.

In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two strategically significant highway projects. The first is the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,350 crore under the Vikravandi-Thanjavur corridor. It includes three bypasses, a 1-km four-lane bridge over the Kollidam River, four major bridges, seven flyovers, and several underpasses, reducing travel time by 45 minutes between Sethiyathope and Cholapuram, and boosting connectivity to the Delta region's cultural and agricultural hubs.

The second project is the 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, which was built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. Featuring underpasses and bridges, it will ease cargo flow, cut logistics costs, and support port-led industrial growth around V.O. Chidambaranar Port. In a major boost to augment port infrastructure and clean energy initiatives, the Prime Minister will inaugurate North Cargo Berth-III with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at VO Chidambaranar Port, worth around Rs 285 crore. This will help in meeting the growing demand of handling dry bulk cargo requirements in the region, thereby improving overall port efficiency and optimising cargo handling logistics.

The Prime Minister will dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu to boost sustainable and efficient connectivity. The electrification of the 90 km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line will promote eco-friendly transport and support tourism and commuting in Madurai and Theni. The Rs 650 crore doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari project, will strengthen links between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Additionally, the doubling of the Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Junction (12.87 km) and Tirunelveli-Melappalayam (3.6 km) sections will reduce travel time on major southern routes, such as the Chennai-Kanyakumari route, and enhance regional economic integration by improving passenger and freight capacity. Further strengthening the state's power infrastructure and ensuring, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a major power transmission project - the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW). This project, developed at a cost of around Rs 550 crore, will include a 400 kV (quad) double-circuit transmission line from Kudankulam to the Tuticorin-II GIS substation and associated terminal equipment. It will play a pivotal role in strengthening the national grid, ensuring reliable, clean energy distribution, and meeting the rising power demands of Tamil Nadu and other beneficiary states.

The Prime Minister will release a commemorative coin honouring one of India's greatest emperors, Rajendra Chola I, during a public event at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, marking the celebration of the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival. This special celebration also commemorates 1,000 years of the legendary maritime expedition of Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture.

Rajendra Chola I (1014-1044 CE) was one of the most powerful and visionary rulers in Indian history. Under his leadership, the Chola Empire expanded its influence across South and Southeast Asia. He established Gangaikonda Cholapuram as the imperial capital after his victorious campaigns, and the temple he built there served as a beacon of Shaiva devotion, monumental architecture, and administrative prowess for over 250 years.

Today, the temple stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions. The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars--the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism. Notably, Rajendra Chola's birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), begins on July 23, making this year's festival all the more significant.

