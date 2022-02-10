Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday reported 2,275 new coronavirus positive cases and 21 deaths, taking the tally to 12,10,487 and fatality count to 10,761, the state health department said.

A total of 8,172 patients recovered from the infection during the day, which took recovery count to 11,78,289. The state's recovery rate now stands at 97.34 per cent.

At 700, Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of infections, followed by 292 in Vadodara city, 99 in other parts of Vadodara district, 96 in Mehsana district and 91 in Gandhinagar city.

There are 21,437 active cases in the state and 143 of these patients are on ventilator support, while others are stable.

As many as 10.05 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population in the state so far, of which 1.66 lakh doses were given during the day.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, four new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, an official release said.

Of the total 11,385 cases reported so far in the union territory 25 are active ones. While four patients have died, 11,356 others have recovered, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,10,487, new cases 2,275, deaths 10,761, recoveries 11,78,289, active cases 21,437, people tested so far - figures not released.

