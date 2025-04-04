Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): The world's largest maritime museum is being constructed at Gujarat's Lothal by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways will create a harmonious blend of history, education, research, and entertainment, a release said.

Lothal, located 80 km from the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, is home to the archaeological remains of the Indus Valley Civilisation--one of the world's oldest civilisations. Once a thriving maritime trade hub, Lothal now stands as the site for the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), a tribute to India's glorious maritime legacy and cultural heritage.

Also Read | France Shocker: Daycare Worker Forces Crying Baby to Drink Drain Cleaner, Jailed for 25 Years.

By the end of 2025, as part of Phase 1-A, six museum galleries are expected to be fully operational. Under Phase 1-B, an additional eight galleries are planned for completion in the subsequent phase.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Maritime Heritage Complex is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore for which the state government has allocated 375 acres of land.

Also Read | Lakhimpur: ‘Blue Drum’ Fear Rises as Wife Allegedly Threatens to Kill Husband, Dump Body; Man Seeks Police Protection.

To recreate and highlight Harappan architecture and lifestyle, the museum will feature a Lothal Mini Recreation, along with four theme parks: Memorial Theme Park, Maritime and Navy Theme Park, Climate Theme Park, and Adventure and Amusement Theme Park, offering several innovative and unique attractions.

The complex will house 14 galleries that illuminate India's maritime heritage from the Harappan era to the present day. Additionally, a Coastal States Pavilion will be established to showcase the diverse maritime heritage of different states and union territories.

Around 5,000 years ago, Lothal was not just a port -- it was a place where ships were built -- and that glorious history will be brought to life once again and so the NMHC will vividly depict how, 5,000 years ago, India was a global maritime civilisation with thriving trade networks. This heritage complex will also serve as a centre for academic study, and the complex is being developed as a new international tourist attraction, ensuring that it meets global museum standards and is well-maintained accordingly.

It also contributes significantly to the economic development of the entire Bhal region. As a result, it will create thousands of job opportunities and open new avenues for the growth of numerous cottage industries. Maritime University will allow students to obtain a maritime degree, and it will also offer a student exchange programme that will be further encouraged.

On the occasion of National Maritime Day, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, stated, "India's maritime heritage is a legacy of resilience, innovation, and global connectivity. The National Maritime Heritage Complex not only honours our rich maritime history but also serves as a beacon that will guide future generations with knowledge, innovation, and national pride.

He further said that as we are inching towards National Maritime Day 2025, "The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) remains committed to strengthening India's maritime infrastructure, promoting sustainability, and enhancing global partnerships. This complex stands as a symbol of India's unwavering dedication to both heritage and progress, shaping a strong maritime future while embodying the vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

"NMHC will serve as a hub for scholars, historians, and visitors from around the world, offering them a unique insight into India's rich maritime traditions and advancements. It will feature state-of-the-art museums, heritage conservation initiatives, interactive digital displays, and an international collaboration platform for maritime research and innovation, innovation," the Union Minister added.

Explaining about the project, Minister Sonowal said, "This project stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its cultural roots while advancing towards a progressive maritime future." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)