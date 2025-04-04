Lakhimpur, April 4 – Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the Saurabh Rajput murder case, a shocking complaint has emerged in Lakhimpur, where a man has accused his wife of threatening to kill him and dispose of his body in a blue drum.

Ashish Gupta, a resident of Mohalla Hathipur Kothar, approached the Superintendent of Police seeking protection, claiming his wife, Neha Gupta, frequently leaves home without informing him. According to Ashish, whenever he questions her whereabouts, she reacts violently and threatens to kill him, warning that she would dispose of his body in a blue drum—just like Muskaan did in the Saurabh Rajput case. Blue Drum Sales Drop in Meerut After Saurabh Rajput Murder Case, Traders Say 'Nobody Is Buying It' Following Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's Heinous Acts (Watch Videos).

Married for 12 years and father to two children, Ashish alleged that Neha often stays out all night with another person. When confronted, she reportedly assaults him and repeats her threats, leaving him in fear for his life. ‘Will Chop You in Pieces and Seal in Drum’: Meerut Man Told by Wife He’ll Meet Same End As Saurabh Rajput, Narrates His Ordeal.

Disturbed by his wife's behavior, Ashish decided to take legal action and filed a formal complaint with the police, urging them to intervene before matters escalate further. The authorities have taken note of the complaint and are expected to investigate the allegations.

