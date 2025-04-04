Mumbai, April 4: A French court has sentenced 30-year-old daycare worker Myriam Jaouen to 25 years in prison for killing a baby by forcing her to drink drain cleaner. The incident took place in 2022 when Jaouen, unable to tolerate the infant’s crying, poured the corrosive liquid directly into the child’s mouth.

Despite being charged with murder, the court found her guilty of "torture" and "barbarism resulting in death" but ruled that she did not intend to kill the baby, named Lisa. Prosecutors, however, argued that Jaouen was fully aware of her actions and demanded a heavy sentence for the cruelty involved. Lisa’s parents were devastated by the verdict, saying it added to their grief and that justice had not been fully served. France: Police Officer in Tours Handed 18 Months Suspension for Downloading Thousands of Child Sex Abuse Photos Since 2016.

Prosecutor Baptiste Godreau called Jaouen’s actions “cowardly,” highlighting how she failed to call for help, disposed of the drain cleaner bottle, and continued with her day as if nothing had happened. During the trial, Jaouen admitted her actions but insisted she had not meant to kill the child. Her lack of visible remorse during the proceedings further angered Lisa’s family. France Shocker: Angry Over Losing Game of Fortnite, Man Stabs 11-Year-Old Girl To Death in Essonne; Arrested.

The tragic case sparked nationwide outrage and led to investigations into the private daycare sector in France. Reports revealed serious lapses in supervision and hiring practices, as Jaouen had been employed despite limited experience in childcare. Authorities have since pledged stricter regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Lisa’s parents, still in shock, hope the prosecution will appeal the verdict. “Who puts drain cleaner in a baby’s mouth and claims it wasn’t meant to kill?” their lawyer, Catherine Bourgade, questioned. They remain determined to seek justice for their daughter.

