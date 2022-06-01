Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 12,25,242, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,944, while the count of recoveries rose to 12,14,069, after 36 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 229 active cases, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 21 infections, followed by Vadodara with 13, Surat two, and one case each in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Patan, he said.

With the addition of 28,992 people getting vaccinated during the day, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far has risen to 10.99 crore, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,242, new cases 40, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,069, active cases 229, people tested so far - figures not released.

