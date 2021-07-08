Ahmedabad, Jul 8 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday added 62 new COVID-19 cases that raised its tally of infections to 8,24,091, an official from that state health department said.

With no fresh casualties in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day, the state's toll stood at 10,072, while 534 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,12,522, the official said.

With this, the rate of recovery in Gujarat now stands at 98.60 per cent, he said, adding that the state is left with 1,497 active cases.

Of the 33 districts, 18 districts did not report a single new infection during the day, the official said.

Maximum number of 15 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city, followed by six each in Surat and Rajkot city, he said.

Only one new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, while six patients recovered during the day.

Of the total 10,551 reported so far in the region, four have died, 10,514 have recovered, leaving 33 active cases, an official release stated.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,091, new cases 62, deaths 10,072 discharged 8,12,522 active cases 1,497 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)