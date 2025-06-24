Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 24(ANI): Various parts of Surat got flooded after incessant rainfall in the region. Over 100 mm of rain has blocked roads and led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is likely to continue on Wednesday as well.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jigna Parmar informed about the waterlogging and expressed relief that no life has been lost: "Due to over 100 mm of rainfall, two state roads are waterlogged. Four to five societies in the low-lying area are waterlogged, but no loss has been reported till now."

She asked for cooperation from the citizens and assured them that the water level would decrease once the rain stopped. "I appeal to people to cooperate with the authorities during rescue. The water level will likely decrease as the rain stops gradually," she added.

Also Read | Guwahati: Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple on 3rd Day of Ambubachi Mela in Assam (Watch Video).

According to the IMD weather forecast, several parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms until June 27.

The Meteorological Center in Jaipur issued an orange alert on June 23 for heavy rainfall in several districts of eastern Rajasthan, warning residents to prepare for intense weather over the next 24 hours. In the Baran region, a flood-like situation arose after continuous rainfall last night.

The Kota division--specifically the Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts--has been placed under an orange alert, signalling the possibility of more than 200 mm of rain within 24 hours. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in the Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Residents in the affected districts are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the heavy rain is expected to last through June 24 and 25.

As per IMD, conditions are favourable for the further progress of southwest monsoon into parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR. The alert forecasts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. Delhi's neighbours, Gurugram and Faridabad, are also under yellow alert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)