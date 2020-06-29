Ahmedabad, June 29 (PTI) The BJP in Gujarat on Monday appointed two in-charges each for eight Assembly seats where by-elections are due following resignation of sitting MLAs of the Congress ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, a BJP spokesperson said.

The Elections Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls.

The decision to appoint the in-charges was taken in a meeting of the core group of the BJP held at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar earlier in the day.

The meeting was attended by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel among others.

"We have decided to appoint two in-charges each for every seat to which by-polls are to be held soon. One of them (in-charges) is a minister while another is from the state BJP organisation," said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

The BJP has appointed minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and state general secretary K C Patel as incharge of Abdasa constituency, minister R C Faldu and Nitin Bharadwaj from the party for Limbdi, minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Shabdsharan Bhrambhatt forKarjan and minister Ganpat Vasava and Purnesh Modi for Dang.

In-charges have also been named for Kaprada, Morbi, Gadhadha and Dhari constituencies.

State BJP vice-president Bhargav Bhatt and former minister Shankar Chaudhary will monitor the overall byelection process at the state level.

The outcome of the bypolls is keenly watched, as it will impact the numerical strength of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the 182-member House.

The BJP has 103 MLAs while the number of Congress legislators is 65.

Due to resignation by eight legislators of the Congress, the BJP managed to win three of the four seats that were up for grabs in the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress could win only one seat.

