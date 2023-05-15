Gurugram, May 15 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested a 28-year-old executive of a private insurance company on Monday for alleged abetment to suicide after his girlfriend killed herself in his rented accommodation, a police officer said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody by a court here.

The 22-year-old woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and ended her life by consuming poison on Saturday, the police said.

The mother of the woman alleged that her daughter and Komal Kumar developed friendship when they used to work at a private hospital in Noida.

"A few months ago, they started living together in Sector 52 in Gurugram," she said.

According to her complaint, Komal Kumar was married and had promised to "divorce his wife and marry my daughter". Later, he went back on his promise, she alleged.

"On May 13, my daughter left our home to go to work, but instead of going to work, she reached Komal Kumar's rented accommodation and consumed some poisonous substance under suspicious circumstances. I want strict action against the accused," her mother said.

A suicide note was found in a diary of the woman, police said, adding she accused Komal Kumar of infidelity.

An FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC on Sunday and the accused was arrested on Monday, the police officer said.

