Mumbai, May 15: Sudha Murty, author, businesswoman and chairperson of Infosys Foundation, who has been winning hearts online for sharing anecdotes of her life recently said that she has been facing a unique problem lately. In an interview, Murty said that people in the United Kingdom are refusing to believe that she is the mother-in-law of the United Kingdom's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Murty also said that her "simple appearance can often be deceptive to people". Notably, Sudha Murty, who is married to Infosys co-founder and businessman Narayan Murty also happens to be UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law. Her daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The veteran businesswoman made the revelation during her appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show". UK PM Sunak, First Lady Akshata Speak of Pride After Padma Bhushan for Sudha Murty.

While speaking on the episode, Sudha Murty recalled how an immigration officer in the UK refused to believe her residential address when she wrote in the form as "10 Downing Street". It must be noted that "10 Downing Street" is the official residence and office of Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Explaining the bizarre incident, Murty said, "Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. 'Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write ’10 Downing Street’. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street. That fellow (the immigration officer) looked at me and said, ‘Are you joking?!" Padma Awards 2023 List: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dilip Mahalanabis Receive Padma Vibhushan, Sudha Murty Conferred Padma Bhushan, Oscar-Winning Music Director MM Keeravaani Among Padma Shri Recipients.

Shedding more light on the funny incident, Murty said that she told the immigration officer that she was telling the truth as he thought she was joking. She further explained that no one believes that she, who is a simple woman can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister of the UK. Recently, Murty was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.

