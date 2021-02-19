Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, given additional charge of Lt Governor of Puducherry, on Friday reviewed developments and other issues related to the state through video conferencing from Raj Nivas in the union territory capital.

Soundararajan said she always gave top priority to the well-being of Telangana people wherever she was.

"Wherever I am, I give top priority to the welfare and well-being of the Telangana people as the Governor of the state. Though I am in Puducherry now, I am constantly monitoring the affairs of the Telangana state," she said in the video conference with officials of the Raj Bhavan here.

She directed the officials to constantly update her about the developments in Telangana, according to a Raj Bhavan press communique.

"I am always thinking about the people of Telangana as the first citizen of the State. My additional charge as the Lt Governor of Puducherry does not affect my concern and care towards Telangana. I am with the people of Telangana always, she said.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan joined the video conference along with the Governor from Puducherry, while her Governors advisors and other officials interacted with her from here, the communique said.

Soundararajan was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, two days after incumbent Kiran Bedi was removed from the post by the President.

