Chennai, May 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's assent to two Bills on empowering the differently abled to participate in local governance without having to contest in polls was 'expected' Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Perhaps, the Governor's decision could be because he was apprehensive of the state government approaching the court again, Stalin wittily remarked.

"It was expected. It's not an issue. The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution and sent it (to Ravi) for approval. He has accorded it. Perhaps, he might have given the nod as he was apprehensive that we may go to court," Stalin told reporters responding to a question on the recent action of the Governor.

The CM apparently referred to the Supreme Court verdict in April prescribing timelines for Governors to clear the Bills sent by the government.

The Tamil Nadu government sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994, to empower the differently abled to participate in local governance without having to contest in polls.

Currently, only 35 members are elected in urban local bodies. The present legislation would ensure the nomination of about 650 differently abled persons in urban local bodies, 12,913 in gram panchayats, 388 in panchayat unions, and 37 in the district panchayats.

