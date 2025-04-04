New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday accusing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of succumbing to BJP pressures at the last moment, which he believes reduced the numbers opposing the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, bill in the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, Ramesh condemned the bill and stated that had the BJD not capitulated to the BJP, the opposition's numbers in Parliament would have been higher.

"The vote in the Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was 288-232. In the Rajya Sabha, it was 128-95," Jairam said.

"The victory margin for the BJP was small. In fact, in the Rajya Sabha, it was actually a setback for the ruling party, and there was shock on the Treasury Benches that the Opposition mustered up such support. The 95 number would have been more had not the BJD capitulated to BJP pressures at the last minute," the Congress MP said on X.

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked political tremors, with the BJP-led government securing a narrow win in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra on Friday extended his support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and said that he has supported the bill.

"The party has decided that the MPs were to vote as per their conscience and left it to the MPs to decide. I have not discussed this with the MPs so far. I have supported the bill. Others MP what they have done whether they have walked out or abstained or they have supported, that I can not say," Patra said.

However, BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya emphasized that their party will always stand with the minority of the country.

"We are not very aware of the latest situation, and since it is a very important matter, we have decided to discuss it with our party President. We are a secular party and we always stand with the minority of the country and the state. We are never interested in endangering the security and the interests of the minority of this country. Our party always opposed the Waqf amendment bill but why our party's stand changed at the last moment, we will have to discuss it," Acharya said.

In the early hours of Friday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a heated debate.

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

