‘Beheading Reward’ Remark Against Saayoni Ghosh: UP BJP Leader Pradeep Dixit Sparks Outrage With INR 1 Crore Reward Comment Against TMC MP

A political controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district after BJP leader and Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman Dr Pradeep Dixit allegedly announced a ₹1 crore reward for anyone who “beheads” Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh over an old social media post linked to Lord Shiva. The remarks, made during a public protest, triggered criticism from opposition parties and calls for police action.

Videos of the speech circulated widely on social media on Monday, drawing sharp reactions from political leaders and civil society groups over the use of violent rhetoric in public discourse. ‘Tear Your Own Blouse, File Complaint’: Kerala Congress Leader CP Mathew’s Remark About Women Party Workers Sparks Row (Watch Video).

Remarks Made During Protest Gathering

According to reports, Dixit made the statement during a protest organised in Sikandrabad against what participants described as an insult to Hindu deities. In the viral video, the BJP leader is heard saying that anyone who brings the “severed head” of Saayoni Ghosh would be rewarded with ₹1 crore.

The protest was reportedly linked to a controversial social media post associated with Ghosh that first surfaced in 2015 and later resurfaced during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Hindu organisations participating in the protest also organised a long-distance march over the issue. ‘Parasites’ Remarks Targeted Fake Degree Holders, Not Country’s Youth, Says CJI Surya Kant.

Background of the Controversy

The row centres around an old image posted from Saayoni Ghosh’s social media account that allegedly depicted a Shivling in a manner considered offensive by some groups. The post had previously led to an FIR against the Trinamool Congress leader.

Ghosh had earlier denied intentionally sharing such content and stated that her account had been hacked in 2015. She maintained that the image was uploaded by the hacker and removed after she regained access to the account.

Opposition Demands Action

The statement drew condemnation from opposition leaders, with Bulandshahr Congress district president Ziaur Rahman demanding immediate legal action against Dixit. He questioned how such comments could be made publicly against a woman elected representative and called for an FIR to be registered.

Political critics also raised concerns about escalating hate speech and inflammatory statements in public life, particularly when directed at political opponents.

BJP Distances Itself From Statement

The BJP’s district leadership attempted to distance the party from Dixit’s remarks. BJP district president Vikas Chauhan told media outlets that the comments reflected Dixit’s personal views and did not represent the official stand of the party.

Chauhan added that the BJP respected women and did not support derogatory or violent language, even if used by party members.

No Official Police Action Yet

As of Monday evening, neither the Bulandshahr police nor the district administration had issued a formal public statement regarding the remarks. However, according to TOI, a senior police official said action could be taken if a formal complaint is filed.

The incident has since intensified political tensions, with parties exchanging accusations over hate speech and political provocation ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).